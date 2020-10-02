Mumbai man arrested for watching porn in front of daughter, molesting her

VP Road police arrested a Girgaum resident for allegedly watching porn in front of his daughter in a semi-nude condition and molesting her.

The 49-year-old accused, who is HIV positive, has been indulging is similar practice since past few years.

After the complainant’s mother died of HIV in 1998, her grandmother, who is also the accused’s mother, has been taking care of her. She presently works in a private firm. The accused is unemployed. He remarried few years after his first wife’s death.

“The accused would indulge in sexual acts with his wife in front of his daughter and his mother. However, the second wife got fed up and left him in 2013,” said a police officer.

The complainant woman has told the police that her father would deliberately see porn on TV set when she was at home. He would do the same when her friends would come home and force them to watch porn too.

Frustrated with this, the woman had lodged a complaint against the accused father for sexual harassment and obscenity in March 2014, following which the accused was arrested. However, after he apologised and assured her that it would not happen again, she had withdrawn her complaint.

Recently, the accused again started indulging in similar acts.

“On September 21 when she came home in the evening, she spotted him watching porn on his mobile phone in a semi-nude state. She objected and asked him to shut the mobile phone as she found it vulgar. The accused then pushed her and touched her inappropriately,” said another officer.

The woman then lodged a police complaint, following which the accused was arrested on Thursday.

He has been charged with relevant sections for molestation and sexual harassment under the Indian Penal Code.