Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man booked for assaulting wife over ‘tasteless’ khichdi

Mumbai man booked for assaulting wife over ‘tasteless’ khichdi

The accused identified as Abhijeet Sonkule works as a manager in a private company and his wife Jyoti Sonkule is a clerk, according to police. They live in JB Nagar in Andheri (East), they said.

Updated: May 24, 2020 16:18 IST

By Suraj Ojha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Abhijeet has been booked under sections 324, 323, 504 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Representational image )

A 39-year-old Mumbai man has been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting his wife over the khichdi she had cooked, officials said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Abhijeet Sonkule works as a manager in a private company and his wife Jyoti Sonkule is a clerk, according to police. They live in JB Nagar in Andheri (East), they said.

“We have registered the case and investigating the matter,” Vijay Belge, senior inspector from Andheri police station, said.

Jyoti said in her statement to the police she was assaulted by Abhijeet on May 22 as he did not like the khichdi she had cooked. She added that her husband fights with her on small issues. They have been married since December 2017.



He abused her verbally, then entered into the kitchen and picked up a rolling pin lying nearby to hit her on her stomach, chest and nose.

She started bleeding profusely from her nose due to the beating and screamed for help. Abhijeet threatened her saying that he would kill her as she called for help, Jyoti told the police.

Neighbours came to her rescue as they heard her screams and she was rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment.

Abhijeet has been booked under sections 324, 323, 504 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai man booked for assaulting wife over ‘tasteless’ khichdi
May 24, 2020 16:18 IST
Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for Covid-19
May 24, 2020 16:15 IST
Actor Rohan Mehra pens an emotional post on Mohit Baghel’s death
May 24, 2020 16:14 IST
Don’t think he’s ever forgiven him: Ex-Aussie captain on Warne-Waugh ‘feud’
May 24, 2020 16:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.