Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Man booked for hiding his baldness to get married

Mumbai: Man booked for hiding his baldness to get married

A 29-year-old man from Mira Road and his family members were recently booked for cheating by Naya Nagar police, based on a complaint from his 27-year- old wife that he had...

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 23:56 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 29-year-old man from Mira Road and his family members were recently booked for cheating by Naya Nagar police, based on a complaint from his 27-year- old wife that he had hidden the fact that he was bald.

“The main accused got married to the complainant, a chartered accountant, in September this year. The woman later discovered that he was bald and had been wearing a wig,” said Kailash Barve, senior inspector of Naya Nagar police station.

The woman took up the issue with her in-laws and alleged that they had cheated her by not informing her about her husband’s baldness. On Tuesday, she approached the Naya Nagar police station and filed a complaint against her husband and his family members. She also alleged that her in-laws were harassing her for more dowry. She told police that her husband was suspicious of her and would hacked into her phone and check her chats and call records. She claimed he also performed forced unnatural sexual acts on her, said Barve.

“We have booked the husband and his parents under sections 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent of a married woman), 377 (unnatural sex), 406 (breach of trust), and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66 and 66(c) of the Information Technology (IT) Act,” said Barve. “While the other accused got anticipatory bail, the Thane court rejected the husband’s bail application and ordered him to surrender before the police. We will arrest him in a day or two,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Oct 31, 2020 00:35 IST
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
Oct 30, 2020 23:49 IST
All of us have united to restore special status of J&K: Omar in Ladakh
Oct 31, 2020 02:36 IST
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
Oct 31, 2020 00:59 IST

latest news

All of us have united to restore special status of J&K: Omar in Ladakh
Oct 31, 2020 02:36 IST
J&K admin prevents Farooq Abdullah from attending prayers: NC
Oct 31, 2020 02:28 IST
Religious conversion only for sake of marriage not valid: Allahabad HC
Oct 31, 2020 01:53 IST
EC revokes ‘star campaigner’ status of Kamal Nath over violations
Oct 31, 2020 01:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.