Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man booked for raping 24-year-old stage dancer on promise of marriage

Mumbai man booked for raping 24-year-old stage dancer on promise of marriage

Oshiwara police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a man for allegedly raping a 24-year-old stage dancer. The case was registered on Wednesday after police...

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:20 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Oshiwara police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a man for allegedly raping a 24-year-old stage dancer. The case was registered on Wednesday after police received a written application from the survivor stating that the suspect had been sexually assaulting her since a year, with fake promises of marriage.

According to police, in November 2019, the complainant met the accused at the Andheri venue at which she performs. He then contacted her on social media and the two became friends. Within a few days of meeting each other, he promised to marry her.

The woman claimed in her statement that, since then, the accused had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions and recently refused to marry her. Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station, said, “We have registered the offence and are investigating the case.” The accused has been booked under sections 376 (2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), and 417 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

