Mumbai man stabs woman after she ended relationship

Dadar police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for stabbing his former partner after she ended their relationship. Police said the accused stabbed himself after he saw police, and is being treated at Sion hospital.

According to police, the victim is identified as Ruchita Hadkar, 25, and the accused is Tejas Khobrekar. In her statement to police, Hadkar’s elder sister Nikita said, “Ruchita and Tejas were in a relationship for four years and were looking to get married. However, she was very upset with Tejas’s alcohol addiction.”

The couple allegedly had numerous fights about his alcohol habit and the accused physically assaulted Hadkar on multiple occasions. “She was fed up with his behaviour and decided to move on. She kept ignoring him for the past two months and was not answering his calls,” her statement read.

An officer from Dadar police station said, “On November 13, Khobrekar called her and asked to meet him for the last time at Agar Bazar Road, Dadar (West). When she reached there around 11pm, the accused started hitting. Hadkar fled from there but he chased her till Chandrakant Dhuru Wadi Road and pushed her. When she fell on the ground, he pinned her there and started stabbing her with the intent to kill her. She received injuries on her neck and left hand. After attempting to kill her, Khobrekar ran away from the spot.” the officer said.

According to police, pedestrians alerted them, and they rushed the woman to KEM Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the detection team from Dadar police station started searching for the accused. A police team spotted him near Kirti College, Dadar Chowpatty, and when they were chasing him he started stabbing himself to avoid being arrested. The team managed to nab him, and he was rushed to Sion hospital.

A senior officer said, “We have deployed adequate security near his hospital ward. Once he will be discharged we will arrest him for further investigation.”

The accused has booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).