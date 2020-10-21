Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man wanted for attempted murder arrested after returning from Dubai

Mumbai man wanted for attempted murder arrested after returning from Dubai

Versova police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man wanted in an attempt to murder with robbery case from 2019. The arrested accused, identified as Shakir Shaikh, 21, is a...

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:59 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Versova police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man wanted in an attempt to murder with robbery case from 2019. The arrested accused, identified as Shakir Shaikh, 21, is a resident of Versova. Shaikh, along with his friend Akash Naik, 21, had stabbed an autorickshaw driver and robbed him in June last year.

Rauf Shaikh, sub-inspector, Versova police station, said, “In June 2019, after committing the offence, Shaikh fled to Dubai, where he started working as a salesman at a mall. In September 2020, he came back to India, and on Wednesday we came to know that he was likely to come to visit his sister at Versova.”

“In 2019, Shaikh was overweight and sported a beard and long hair. He had since lost weight, shaved off his beard and cut his hair so that no one could identify him. However, we identified him and arrested him,” said the sub-inspector.

“Shaikh and Naik had needed money, and so they planned the robbery. They boarded an autorickshaw and asked the driver to drop them at Aram Nagar No 1, Versova. While alighting, they flashed a knife at the driver and threatened to kill him if he did not hand over his mobile and cash,” added the officer.

The driver attempted to protect himself, but the accused stabbed him in the stomach and fled with his mobile phone and money. A case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A day later, police managed to arrest Naik, but Shaikh was absconding.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Oct 21, 2020 22:31 IST
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Oct 21, 2020 21:44 IST
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Oct 21, 2020 20:41 IST
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
Oct 21, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

New glands found in the human body... in 2020!
Oct 22, 2020 01:39 IST
Activist Gorakhpuria’s first death anniversary on October 23
Oct 22, 2020 01:38 IST
Human rights body notice for Meghalaya govt over deaths of 877 infants in 4 months
Oct 22, 2020 01:35 IST
Armed men loot Rs 7 lakh from PNB branch in Jhajjar
Oct 22, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.