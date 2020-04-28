Mumbai Mayor dons nurse’s uniform again, visits Nair Hospital to encourage medical staff

Sections
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 01:34 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

Kishori Pednekar, the mayor of Mumabi, put on a nurse’s uniform and visited the Brihanmubmbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run BYL Nair Hospital on Monday morning in a bid to encourage and enthuse the staff, who are at the frontline to combat the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Pednekar, who herself is a former nurse, mingled with the hospital’s nursing staff and enquired about their work and the difficulties they are facing while dealing with the outbreak.

A BMC official said Pednekar ensured that social distancing norms were adhered to during her visit to the hospital.

“I’ve worked as a nurse and I’m acutely aware of the professional challenges. I put on my uniform to convey a message to the nursing fraternity that I’m one of their own. I interacted with the nursing staff to encourage them in their valiant fight against the pandemic. These are hard times. We need to stand by each other to fight this pandemic together,” she told HT.



“She went to the hospital today and offered to work but she is 57 and thus cannot serve as a nurse. Nevertheless, she has signed up saying she would like to join if needed,”said a senior Shiv Sena leader.

On Tuesday, Pednekar plans to make a similar visit to the BMC-run Sion Hospital.

Pednekar had quarantined herself at her official residence in Byculla for a week after 53 journalists were recently tested positive for Covid-19 at a health camp organised by the BMC, which Pednekar also had attended. She had announced that she would quarantine herself at home for two weeks, but cut short the isolation after her test came negative for the second consecutive time.

“I stepped out after both my swab samples tested negative. I’m Mumbai’s first citizen and I need to work for the Mumbaiites,” she added.

Pednekar, who was born to a mill worker father, started her career as a nurse before she took to politics and joined Shiv Sena’s women’s wing in 1992. Initially, she worked for the Sena in Raigad and Sindhudurg districts. She was elected a BMC councillor in 2002 was re-elected in 2012 and 2017.

