Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for Covid-19

Pednekar has quarantined herself at home

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Kishori Pednekar, mayor, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (HT Photo)

Kishori Pednekar, mayor, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Thursday and quarantined herself at home.

Pednekar, who was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, underwent a rapid antigen detection (RAD) test on Thursday.

She tweeted, “I am isolating myself at home as adviced by the doctors. My family members have been tested for Covid-19. With your best wishes, I will soon resume work to serve the Mumbaikars.”

She also appealed to the public, who had come in contact with her, to undergo Covid-19 test.



In April, Pednekar had put on a nurse’s uniform and visited the BMC-run BYL Nair Hospital in a bid to encourage and enthuse the staff who were at the frontline in combating the viral outbreak.

Pednekar, who herself is a former nurse, had mingled with the hospital’s nursing staff and had discussed with them about their work and the difficulties they were facing while dealing with the contagion.

She had also home quarantined herself in May when she had come in contact with journalists, who had tested Covid-19 positive.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 16:10 IST
TCS to be levied on foreign tax remittances: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 16:04 IST

latest news

Fastest ‘Made in India’ electric motorcycle KRIDN to be available in October
Sep 10, 2020 16:16 IST
Jonty Rhodes to take over as Sweden’s head cricket coach post IPL
Sep 10, 2020 16:14 IST
Paresh Rawal appointed as new chief of National School of Drama
Sep 10, 2020 16:14 IST
Many top Lucknow schools reject option for partial reopening from September 21
Sep 10, 2020 16:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.