Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Metro-1 to increase its operating hours

Mumbai Metro-1 to increase its operating hours

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 01:19 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

After metro services resumed on October 19, following the seven-month shutdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, operations were limited between 8.30am and 8.30pm. (HT File)

Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), which runs the Metro-1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) corridor, will extend its operating hours from December 14.

According to the statement issued by MMOPL on Friday, the first train from Versova will be at 7.50am, while the one from Ghatkopar will be at 8.15am. The last train from Ghatkopar will be at 9.15pm, while the last one from Versova will be at 8.50pm. Stations will open 15 minutes before the scheduled departure time, MMOPL spokesperson said.

After metro services resumed on October 19, following the seven-month shutdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, operations were limited between 8.30am and 8.30pm. MMOPL had then stated that the services will be extended after studying the commuter pattern.

Currently, 50,000 commuters are travelling on the metro on weekdays. Before the pandemic, the ridership was more than 4 lakh on weekdays.

