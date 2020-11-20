Mumbai Metro-4: Controversial land proposal tabled again by Thane civic body

The MMRDA has completed more than 55 per cent of the piling works, 30 per cent of pier work and 20 per cent of girder casting. (Pic for representation)

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has again tabled the two-year-old proposal of allotting land at Kolshet for casting yard to the Metro Line 4 project (Wadala to Kasarvadavli) in the general body meeting to be held on Friday. The proposal was earlier stayed as several corporators had opposed it claiming that the corporation was losing crores of Rupees in revenue by allotting land free of cost to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The TMC, on the other hand, maintained that as per government rule (GR), it was supposed to allot land on a temporary basis free of cost for Metro projects.

BJP corporator Archana Manera has continued to oppose the project.

The work of Metro Line 4 is in progress in Thane. The MMRDA has completed more than 55 per cent of the piling works, 30 per cent of pier work and 20 per cent of girder casting.

A civic official said, “The MMRDA needs a plot as casting yard and labour camp among others. We have proposed to allot a 75,390 sqm plot to the MMRDA to be used on a temporary basis. The plot is given free of cost as the Metro project is beneficial to the city.”

The civic body had allotted the plot to the MMRDA two years ago. However, it did not have the approval from the general body as a few corporators opposed it. The BJP is still against the proposal.

Manera alleged, “The corporation had given the plot free of cost to the contractor two years ago. However, the corporation gets nothing in return. Had the plot been given at a ready reckoner rate, the corporation would have earned revenue worth ₹96Cr in two years.”

She alleged that the administration allotted the plot without approval of the general body and are hands-in-glove with the contractor.

The civic officials, however, claimed that the plot was given as per the state directives. The officer said, “As per the state’s GR, the local governing bodies are supposed to give a plot in their jurisdiction to the Metro project either free of cost or by imposing a basic fare on it. We have merely followed the GR.”

The Metro authorities, on the other hand, claimed that there was no personal use on the plot. An officer from MMRDA requesting anonymity said, “We are paying the contractor only for the casting work he is doing at the plot. There is no rent paid nor is it used for personal gain.”

BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, said, “We had demanded the plot from the corporation for the purpose of casting yard at Kolshet. If there is any controversy related to the plot, it is an internal issue of the TMC and we are not concerned.”

About Metro 4

Metro Line 4 from Wadala to Kasarvadavali is 32.32 km long elevated corridor with 32 stations.

It shall provide inter-connectivity among the existing Eastern Express Roadway, Central Railway, Mono Rail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale), and the proposed Metro Line 5 (Thane to Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) and Metro Line 8 (Wadala to General Post Office).

It shall reduce the current travel time between 50 per cent and 75 per cent, depending on road conditions.

STATIONS

Teen Hath Naka, RTO Thane, Mahapalika Marg, Cadbury Junction, Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-wadi, Dongripada, Vijay Garden and Kasarvadavali

Expected Daily Ridership: 8.7 Lakh in 2021 and 12.31 lakh in 2031

Total Stations in Thane: 11

Length of metro in Thane: 10.87 km

Elevation: Fully elevated line