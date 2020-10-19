Mumbai Metro starts today: Here’s how to travel safely

Metro authorities will study commuter patterns for a week or fortnight before increasing services. (PTI)

Mumbai Metro-1 is set to be back on track from 8.30 am Monday. Metro services in the city had been shut for seven months due to the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

Initially, Metro-1 will provide passengers with services between 8.30am and 8.30pm at a frequency of 6.30 minutes during peak hours. Metro authorities will study commuter patterns for a week or fortnight before increasing services.

Here are a few steps you can follow to stay safe as listed by the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), which runs the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor

Before you begin the journey

1. Ensure you have downloaded the Aarogya Setu App.

2. Avoid peak hours.

3. Carry a bottle of sanitiser at all times.

At the entry

1. Use earmarked gates (not all gates will be open for entry/exit).

2. Ensure you are wearing your mask.

3. Follow health screening protocols.

Inside the station

1. Follow social distancing norms.

2. Use mobile ticketing options and smart cards.

In the train

1. Do not sit on seats marked with a cross.

2. If standing, ensure you are on designating spots marked with an X.

3. Wear a mask at all times.