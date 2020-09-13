Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority approves two proposals to connect Aarey, Poisar stations on Metro-7 corridor with commercial complexes

What if you could just walk to the nearest Metro station from your home or workplace? With the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) two new proposals, this could soon turn into reality.

MMRDA has approved two proposals for establishing direct connectivity between Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) stations and two commercial complexes. It is also open to more proposals.

The authority has approved proposals to build a 514-metre (m) foot overbridge (FoB) from the upcoming station at Poisar on the Metro-7 corridor to Sarova properties. It has also approved the proposal for construction of a 1,300-m bridge connecting the upcoming Aarey station to Oberoi Mall, officials said.

BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “The work will commence once we approve the detailed engineering design.”

Officials also said that the cost of building the connectors will be borne by the developers.

As both the routes pass along many commercial complexes, MMRDA said that it is expecting a better response from developers after the lockdown.

“Owing to the pandemic, we haven’t received a good response from developers. But we are hoping that they will approach us in the future, as direct connectivity to a Metro station will also increase the property value of a complex,” an official from MMRDA said.

The authority is looking to open Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) lines by May 2021.

This year in July, MMRDA had approved a policy to enable direct access between Metro stations and the complexes nearby. Direct access is a worldwide concept that will ease the problem of first and last-mile connectivity to the metro stations.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing the 33.5km fully underground Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) corridor, has also been in talks with commercial and residential complexes along the route to enable direct access to its underground stations.