Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Monorail work back on track amid lockdown

Mumbai Monorail work back on track amid lockdown

The lockdown period has been utilised by authorities to revamp or complete certain projects. For instance, the Mumbai Monorail has been working to rebuild two trains by the end of the current...

Updated: May 19, 2020 01:22 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

The lockdown period has been utilised by authorities to revamp or complete certain projects. For instance, the Mumbai Monorail has been working to rebuild two trains by the end of the current lockdown period, which will take the total number of its operations to six.

According to a statement from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the lockdown period was utilised to procure spare parts, including 18 brake callipers, 98 tyres and 16 bogie shock absorbers, for the two trains.

“We are aiming to repair two more trains by May 31 or the week after that. When we restart in phases, we will have six trains and an additional one at standby with a frequency of 15 mins,” a senior official from MMRDA said.

The official said that the team is also undertaking civil, electrical and signalling maintenance works during the lockdown period. “We are also undertaking online training for station masters and train operators,” the official said.



With the two trains, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) aims to better the frequency to 15 minutes, which currently even extends to 45 minutes at times. The new services will give respire to commuters who have been complaining about the poor frequency of the 19.5-km Chembur-Saat Rasta corridor since it became operational a year back.

It is also likely to improve the monorail’s ridership. In March, HT had reported how only around 38 lakh commuters have used the monorail in a year, which is a mere 10% of the estimated ridership of 3.60 crore. MMRDA had stated that it can achieve the desired ridership only when 10 rakes are in operation.

MMRC completes 82% tunnelling in city

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has completed 82% (44.99km) of the tunnelling work for the fully-underground Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) route by May 16. It has also completed more than 70% works on MIDC and Vidhan Bhavan stations, officials said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After 60 days, Chandigarh Golf Club set to tee off, conditions apply
May 19, 2020 02:08 IST
On 86th birthday, Ruskin Bond says ‘lockdown has given time to reflect on bond with nature’
May 19, 2020 02:07 IST
Covid-19 suspect dies at quarantine centre in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garwal
May 19, 2020 02:00 IST
Draw up procedures, ensure compliance: Punjab CM to officials
May 19, 2020 01:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.