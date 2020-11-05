Sections
Mumbai: NCB arrests man for ‘supplying’ drugs to actors

An NCB officer said Abdul Wahid, the accused, has allegedly been in the business for around three years

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:09 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said it has arrested a man from Mumbai for allegedly supplying drugs to television actors and seized drugs and cash from him.

An NCB officer said Abdul Wahid, the accused, has allegedly been in the business for around three years. “He was supplying drugs to actors and other people despite the fact that the NCB is going after those trafficking drugs in the city and having drugs links with the film industry,” the officer said, requesting anonymity. He refused to divulge further details as the agency was on the lookout for more suspects linked to Wahid.

The officer said Wahid is known in the narcotics circuit by the name of Sultan Mirza. “He adopted this name from the actor Ajay Devgan’s Once Upon a Time in Mumbai in which Devgan played the character of Sultan Mirza, a character based on smuggler Haji Mastan from the Mumbai underworld.”

The officer said they have started analysing his phone call details and contact list.

Wahid has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was expected to be produced in court on Thursday.

Officials said 750 grams ganja (marijuana), 75 grams charas (hashish), and three grams of mephedrone were allegedly seized from him along with Rs1.75 lakh in cash.

