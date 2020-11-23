Mumbai: NCB officials attacked at Goregaon, 3 arrested

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials, comprising zonal director Sameer Wankhede, NCB superintendent VV Singh, investigating officer Vishwanath Tiwari and three NCB sepoys, was attacked in Goregaon area on Sunday evening when they arrested one Kerry Kelvin Mendes with 20 blots of the drug LSD. Two NCB officers suffered minor injuries.

NCB officials then contacted Goregaon police, which arrested three suspects identified as Vipul Krishna Agre, 25, Yusuf Amin Shaikh, 24, and Amin Abdul Latif Shaikh, 55. According to NCB officials, the men started abusing and pushing NCB officials and fought with them. They also damaged the official vehicle and a pair of handcuffs. NCB officials said that they tried to gather a mob around the NCB team to thwart Mendes’ arrest.

Vishal Thakur, the deputy commissioner of police zone-11, said, “Following a complaint from NCB officials, we registered a case and arrested all of them. We have asked the investigating officers to check their criminal background and investigate the case thoroughly.”

VV Singh, NCB superintendent, in his complaint said that Agre and Shaikh tried to argue with him, and then started hitting him. NCB constable Shiva Reddy, who came to his rescue, was also attacked.

Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of Mumbai NCB, said, “The Mumbai Police helped our team. Five members of our team had gone to conduct the raid and the suspects gathered a crowd of around 60 to 70 people so that they could save the peddler. But we managed to arrest him and recovered a commercial amount of LSD from him.”

“During this incident, two or three of our staff received injuries, following which we filed a case against them at Goregaon police station,” Wankhede added.

A FIR has been registered against the suspects under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt),504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.