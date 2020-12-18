Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai NCB slaps notice to Karan Johar asking him to explain 2019 party’s video

Mumbai NCB slaps notice to Karan Johar asking him to explain 2019 party’s video

The Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent a notice to director-producer Karan Johar in connection with a video of a 2019 party organised by him which had...

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:50 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Bollywood director Karan Johar was served a notice by NCB. (HT PHOTO)

The Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent a notice to director-producer Karan Johar in connection with a video of a 2019 party organised by him which had gone viral.

A senior NCB officer confirmed the development and said that on Wednesday the notice was served to Johar and he has to respond to it by Friday. He need not have to physically come to NCB office and can send his say through someone.

NCB in September had received a complaint from Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanding a probe into the matter, claiming celebrities used drugs at the said party. The central office then forwarded the complaint to its Mumbai zonal unit for further action.

“To check the veracity of the video, the notice has been sent to Johar. We have not summoned anyone,” the NCB officer said.



HT tried contacting Johar, but he was unavailable for a comment. Text messages sent to his manager went unanswered till the time of going to print.

SAD national spokesperson Sirsa had filed a complaint with the NCB chief Rakesh Asthana in the alleged drug party organised at Johar’s house which was attended by several top Bollywood actors.

Sirsa on September 25 had also tweeted that the NCB could soon send summons to Johar in the drug-related case. However, NCB never summoned Johar.

NCB is already investigating the Bollywood-drug nexus case, after a drug angle surfaced in the investigation linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
by HT Correspondent
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Rajasthan’s Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
by hindustantimes.com
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Srei lenders weigh forensic audit of two group firms
by Shayan Ghosh
Special students, schools find a way in new normal
by Ankita Bhatkhande
Bombay HC decision on Kanjurmarg plot unfortunate; courts intervene in anything these days: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
by HT Correspondent
Only 22 passengers for Mumbai’s CSMT-Kalyan AC local on first day of operations
by Aroosa Ahmed
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.