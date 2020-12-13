Mumbai: New, improved Byculla station by January 26

Byculla station was one of the first stations constructed during the British era in the early 1860s. (HT Photo)

The 160-year-old Byculla railway station will get back to its heritage glory in 2021. The first phase of the restoration work at the station will be completed and open for public on January 26, 2021, followed by the beginning of the second phase of work for the restoration.

The heritage building of Byculla railway station comprises historical architecture at the entrance and includes stained designed glass windows, walls, grills in the interior and exterior of the station premises.

The restoration, which began last year, includes beautification of the entrance of the railway station, restoration work of the roof in the heritage wing, facade and lighting at platform number one of the station. Restoration work of walls, benches and beautification of the garden area outside the station will be undertaken soon. Vehicle parking facilities will also be developed on the east and west side of the station.

“The interior design structure of the station premises will take you back to the British era. The station building has historic architecture that is being restored. The building is also one among the oldest railway stations on the Indian railways,” said a senior Central Railway (CR) official.

CR along with non-government organization (NGO) I Love Mumbai and Minal Bajaj, trustee of Bajaj Group, have undertaken the restoration work which is being carried out by conservation architect Abha Lambah.

“The restoration work is being done to revive the old glory of the railway station. We have worked throughout the year and will open the first phase for Mumbaiites in January 2021,” said Shaina NC, trustee, I Love Mumbai.

In 2017, the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Review Committee had recommended revamping of Byculla and Raey Road railway stations of CR. Byculla station was one of the first stations constructed during the British era in the early 1860s.

CR officials had, in 2017, decided to preserve the historical aesthetic of Byculla railway station under corporate social responsibility (CSR).