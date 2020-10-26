Mumbai: Number of active Covid-19 cases lowest in two months

Over a month ago, active cases had peaked at 34,136 on September 18, the highest number of active cases recorded in Mumbai since the beginning of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in March. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has dropped to its lowest in the past two months. On Sunday, the number of active cases in Mumbai was 18, 307. Prior to this, the lowest number of active cases in the city was 17, 931, recorded on August 24.

Over a month ago, active cases had peaked at 34,136 on September 18, the highest number of active cases recorded in Mumbai since the beginning of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in March. The number of active Covid-19 cases is the total number of patients that are receiving treatment at present and the ones that are quarantined. As per the Mumbai civic body’s data, nearly 50% of the city’s Covid-19 beds are vacant as of Monday.

Also Read: Recovered from Covid? Get flu shot to keep pollution impact at bay: Experts

Civic officials said that early admissions and better treatment protocols are key reasons for the reduction in the number of active cases. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The active cases gradually came down since mid-September even though the number of fresh Covid-19 cases rose. This is because people are much more aware and sensitive when it comes to getting admitted immediately after Covid-19 symptoms develop. This helps in quicker recovery. Also, treatment protocols are being stringently followed by all Covid-19 health centres, which is why the recovery rate has also increased.”

Mumbai’s recovery rate has increased to 88%.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases has also reduced since September when there was a surge in the number during festivities with 2, 000-2, 600 cases being reported in Mumbai every day since the second week of September. The number has now come down to 1,000-1,400 in the past week. This is despite the increase in the testing capacity by 43%. The daily testing figures went up from 4,000-5,000 in June to up to 15,000- 16,000 in September and August.