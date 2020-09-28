Mumbai Police arrests 33-year-old from Haryana for posting abusive videos on social media

Mumbai Police’s cyber unit on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man from Haryana for allegedly posting abusive videos on social media. The accused, a model by profession and the son of a police sub-inspector in Haryana, allegedly used to abuse women in his videos.

According to the police, they received a complaint on August 22 from a female advocate after which a case was registered under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

An officer from Cyber police station said, “The accused used to upload videos on his social media profile containing abuses. The accused also posed as a journalist working with a national news channel. During investigation, police identified the accused as Sahil alias Pradeep Mohinder Chaudhary, following which a police team was dispatched to Faridabad, Haryana to arrest him.”

Dr Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police (cyber), said, “We have arrested the accused and are investigating the case.”

The accused, during questioning, accepted that he has uploaded such videos to attract followers. Police have blocked all his social media accounts and deleted the videos. He was produced before metropolitan magistrate court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody till October 1.