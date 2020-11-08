Mumbai Police arrests man who posed as Army officer to cheat, sexually assault Powai woman

Sections
Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 01:07 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Powai police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of rape, cheating and impersonation. The case was registered on Tuesday after police received a written complaint from a 29-year-old woman claiming the accused posed as an officer of the Indian Army and sexually assaulted her after making fake promises to marry her.

According to the survivor’s statement, she met the accused Karan Shetty on a social media site, and they became friends. The accused allegedly told her that he was an Army officer. He promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The accused also took over ₹13 lakh from the complainant for various reasons. Recently, the survivor discovered that Shetty is not in the Army, after which she approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

“Following her complaint, we registered a case under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property), 420 (cheating), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shetty and arrested him,” said an officer from Powai police station.

