Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai police constable, wife booked for possessing assets worth 130.52% more than income

Mumbai police constable, wife booked for possessing assets worth 130.52% more than income

The constable, who was posted at Antop Hill Police station before he was transferred to the arms division of the Mumbai Police at Naigaon, and his wife has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for DA.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:55 IST

By Manish K Pathak | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a constable attached with an arms division of the Mumbai Police and his wife for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) worth 130.52% more than his known sources of income as a government employee.

Constable Abdul Salam Yusuf Shaikh (52), who was posted at Antop Hill Police station before he was transferred to the arms division of the Mumbai Police at Naigaon, and his wife Ayesha has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for DA.

ACB officials said a complaint against Shaikh was received in 2012 following which inquiries were initiated against him.

The properties in his name and Ayesha’s name were evaluated from 1995, when he had joined the police force, until 2012, said Mahesh Patil, additional commissioner of police (ACP), ACB.



“During the inquiry, we found enough evidence in the allegations against Shaikh and Ayesha, who helped him to conceal the money in her name. After evaluating the assets of both the persons, we found that he had assets worth Rs 33,08,497 lakh, which were 130.52% more than his income. We have found bank balances, gold ornaments, among other properties, in their names,” said ACP Patil.

“Shaikh and Ayesha were called for an inquiry and were asked to declare their income. During the inquiry, they could not provide a satisfactory explanation following which a DA case was registered against Shaikh and his wife Ayesha under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” added ACP Patil.

