Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police extends ban on drones, flying objects within city limits for another month

Mumbai Police extends ban on drones, flying objects within city limits for another month

Police said it is likely that terrorists or anti-social elements use these equipment to target VVIPs or to endanger public life or destroy public property or to cause law and order issues

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 15:18 IST

By Suraj Ojha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational Image. (File photo)

Mumbai police have issued an order banning use of drones, remote controlled micro- light aircraft, para-gliders within the city, stating that it is likely for terrorists or anti-social elements to use these equipment to target VVIPs or to endanger public life or destroy public property or to cause law and order issues.

The order copy states, “Whereas it has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai police commissionerate to prevent probable sabotage through such drone, remote controlled micro- light aircraft, aerial missiles, para-gliders for which some preventive and proactive measures needed be taken to prevent the same.”

“Hereby the police order that no flying activity of drone or other thing shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai police commissionerate for the period of next 30 days i.e; from October 30, 2020 to November 28, 2020, except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in written by DCP (operations), “ the order reads.

Chaitanya S, deputy commissioner of police (Operation) said, “The said order is a routine order. There is a Section 144 CrPC order in place. It has just been extended.”

According to police officials, a few days ago, a helicopter pilot noticed an unidentified flying object about 100 feet above him just minutes after he took off. The incident took place at 9.30 am and the Air Traffic Control was alerted which in turn informed Mumbai police.

Suhas Raikar assistant commissioner of police, Santacruz division, said, “We received this information from our police control after which we alerted all the staff members and other police stations to find out if it was a drone. But we didn’t find anything.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 13:45 IST
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 13:28 IST

latest news

MCDs not releasing salaries of doctors shameful, says CM Kejriwal
Oct 27, 2020 15:29 IST
Anurag Thakur reminds Bihar voters of Gabbar Singh to keep ‘jungle raj’ away
Oct 27, 2020 15:29 IST
Long-term immunity in doubt as UK study finds Covid-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Oct 27, 2020 15:27 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.