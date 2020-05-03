Sections
Mumbai Police file a fresh case against Arnab Goswami

The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered a fresh case against Arnab Goswami, editor and owner of the Republic TV channel. The case of allegedly creating communal hatred was registered was at...

Updated: May 03, 2020 18:56 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered a fresh case against Arnab Goswami, editor and owner of the Republic TV channel.

The case of allegedly creating communal hatred was registered was at Pydhonie police station. The complainant, Irfan Abubakar Shaikh, secretary of Raza Educational Welfare Society, has alleged that the channel and Goswami tried to create hatred against the Muslim community and targeted a mosque from Bandra that had no link to a protest by migrants held on April 14.

Shaikh, in his statement to the police, said that on April 29, Republic TV channel had telecast the protest of migrants gathered near Bandra railway station and Arnab Goswami was anchoring the show.

“We have registered a case against Arnab Goswami and the owner of Republic TV. Further investigation is going on. As part of evidence after taking the statement we have collected the footage of the shows with the clips in a pen drive as evidence,” said a police officer from Pydhonie police station.



“There was no link or issue related to the mosque near the Bandra station. The only issue was that the migrants had gathered in the open space near the mosque. But Arnab purposely highlighted the mosque to create communal disturbance in the city,” said Shaikh in his statement to police.

“The debate on the channel intended to blame the Muslim community for the spreading of Covid-19. Goswami had made many such hate-filled comments against the community, targeting it,” added Shaikh in his statement.

The FIR was registered under sections 153, 153 A, 295 A, 500, 505 (2), 511 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.

