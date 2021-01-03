Mumbai Police gets 20 more Segway electric scooters

Electric Segway bikes for Mumbai Police were inaugurated by environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, state home minister Anil Deshmukh at Worli Sea Face, on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

State home minister Anil Deshmukh inaugurated 20 more Segway electric scooters for Mumbai Police personnel on Saturday. Ten each of these two-wheeled, self-balancing scooters will be deployed at Worli and Carter Road in Bandra.

Fourteen Segway electric scooters are already deployed in the city – 10in south Mumbai and four are being used for patrolling in Worli since November last year.

Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, actor Akshay Kumar and senior police officers including Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil were also present for the programme.

Businessman Parth Jindal of JSW Cement, who sponsored the Segway electric scooters, was also present at the event.

“We had started self-balancing scooters for patrolling in February 2020 at Nariman Point, before the lockdown. Now we are deploying the scooters in Worli and Bandra. In the future, we plan to start patrolling by such electric scooters at every promenade in the city, for effective policing,” Deshmukh said while speaking at the event.

Thackeray said, “The state government has been helping the police force with modern technology and also for housing. But if the private players are coming forward and helping force with such things, it is good for all of us.” The Mumbai Police have done great work and they work day and night for citizens and society, added Thackeray.

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that the electric scooters are being provided to the police force for improved policing, visibility and mobility.

Jindal promised to provide more such vehicles for patrolling at other places in Mumbai. “It gives me great pride to donate these scooters to the Mumbai Police. We have seen the police all over the world using these devices to patrol better,” said Jindal.