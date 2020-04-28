Mumbai Police interrogate Arnab Goswami for 12 hours

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was interrogated by NM Joshi Marg police for 12 hours over his comments on Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Goswami had raised questions over Gandhi’s silence on the Palghar sadhu lynching incident. Several cases were filed across the country by Congress functionaries.

The NM Joshi police had sent two notices to Goswami regarding the interrogation by the Mumbai Police in connection with the multiple cases registered against him. Goswami accompanied by his lawyer Sujay Kantawala reached the police station at 9am on Monday. He was interrogated for 12 hours, said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police Abhinash Kumar (zone 3) confirmed that Goswami was interrogated, but refused to share details about the questioning.

2 accused of attacking Arnab Goswami granted bail

Two accused arrested by NM Joshi Marg police for allegedly attacking Goswami and his wife were produced in the court and granted bail on cash ₹15000 each. The accused Pratik Kumar Shamsunder Mishra and Arun Dilip Borade, both residents of Sion in Mumbai had attacked Goswami and his wife at midnight on April 22 in Lower Parel area while they were driving home from their studio. Goswami and his wife escaped unhurt in the attack.