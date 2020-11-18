Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sedition case: Mumbai Police issue third notice to actor Kangana Ranaut, sister

Sedition case: Mumbai Police issue third notice to actor Kangana Ranaut, sister

Police said Ranaut’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, earlier replied to the previous two notices saying his clients will be unable to appear for questioning as they were busy with the wedding of their brother in Himachal Pradesh until November 15

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:36 IST

By Suraj Ojha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut. (PTI File)

The Mumbai Police have summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, for the third time to record their statements on November 23 and 24 in connection with the case of sedition and for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities. The police filed the case on the directions of Bandra metropolitan magistrate court.

“We have issued the third notice and asked them to join and cooperate with the Bandra police in the investigation,” said deputy police commissioner Abhishek Trimukhe.

Police said Ranaut’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, earlier replied to the previous two notices saying his clients will be unable to appear for questioning as they were busy with the wedding of their brother in Himachal Pradesh until November 15.

Munawar Ali, the complainant in the case, has accused Ranaut of creating “a bad image of Bollywood in the minds of people” and communal divide and rift between the people of two communities. In his complaint, he said Ranaut has been “maliciously bringing religion in all her tweets”. Ali has alleged that Chandel, who works as Ranaut’s manager, has also tweeted with an intention “to create a communal rift”.

