Mumbai Police pay tribute to cop who died of Covid-19

Mumbai is hit the hardest by the rapidly spreading Covid-19. (ANI Photo)

The Mumbai Police on Sunday paid tribute to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station who died of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 on Friday.

“Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar from Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. ASI Kalgutkar had been battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kalgutkar family,” the Mumbai Police said on Twitter.

Kalgutkar died in the early hours of Friday after being admitted in a civic hospital on Wednesday with Covid-19-like symptoms, an official said.

His samples returned positive on Friday evening. This is the fourth Covid-19 death in Mumbai Police.

So far, 350 personnel in the Mumbai Police have tested positive for the disease.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected by the rapidly spreading disease. And its capital Mumbai has seen the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state. In fact, Mumbai is among the worst hit across the country.

While Maharashtra has reported 20,228 Covid-19 positive cases reported so far, the number in Mumbai has reached 12,864. The city has reported 489 deaths due to the disease.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,165 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths, with Mumbai alone accounting for 27.

So far, 2,27,804 people have been tested. While 2,41,290 people are placed under home quarantine, 13,976 are under institutional quarantine, a state health department bulletin said.

Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 1,975 cases and 141 deaths, it said.