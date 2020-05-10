Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police pay tribute to cop who died of Covid-19

Mumbai Police pay tribute to cop who died of Covid-19

So far, 350 personnel in the Mumbai Police have tested positive for the coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Updated: May 10, 2020 07:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai is hit the hardest by the rapidly spreading Covid-19. (ANI Photo)

The Mumbai Police on Sunday paid tribute to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station who died of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 on Friday.

“Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar from Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. ASI Kalgutkar had been battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kalgutkar family,” the Mumbai Police said on Twitter.

 

Kalgutkar died in the early hours of Friday after being admitted in a civic hospital on Wednesday with Covid-19-like symptoms, an official said.



His samples returned positive on Friday evening. This is the fourth Covid-19 death in Mumbai Police.

So far, 350 personnel in the Mumbai Police have tested positive for the disease.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected by the rapidly spreading disease. And its capital Mumbai has seen the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state. In fact, Mumbai is among the worst hit across the country.

While Maharashtra has reported 20,228 Covid-19 positive cases reported so far, the number in Mumbai has reached 12,864. The city has reported 489 deaths due to the disease.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,165 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths, with Mumbai alone accounting for 27.

So far, 2,27,804 people have been tested. While 2,41,290 people are placed under home quarantine, 13,976 are under institutional quarantine, a state health department bulletin said.

Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 1,975 cases and 141 deaths, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 10, 2020 05:23 IST
5 labourers dead, 11 injured after truck overturns in MP’s Narsinghpur
May 10, 2020 06:49 IST
India’s coronavirus cases hit 60,000, fatalities exceed 2,000
May 10, 2020 01:25 IST
US lawmakers propose bill, 40,000 Covid-19 health workers set to get green cards
May 10, 2020 03:49 IST

latest news

‘Hidden’ defaults set to soar as recession squeezes companies amid Covid crisis
May 10, 2020 07:29 IST
BJD leader Subash Chouhan dies of liver cancer in Bhubaneswar
May 10, 2020 07:36 IST
How to disable Personal Meeting IDs in Zoom
May 10, 2020 07:26 IST
Rare inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19 kills 3 kids in New York: Guv
May 10, 2020 07:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.