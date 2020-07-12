Mumbai police reunite 78-year-old woman with her son

Sections
Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:39 IST

By Manish Pathak,

A 78-year-old woman who could not recollect her home address was reunited with her 52-year-old son on Saturday night by NM Marg police. The woman identified as Parvati Mhatre came to Mumbai from her native place in Raigad district in February before the lockdown and was working as domestic help. On Saturday at around 1.30pm she was found roaming aimlessly by the police.

Police sub-inspector Roshan Raorane spotted her when was inquiring about her whereabouts from a person on the road. Raorane then brought her to the police station, said senior inspector Pandit Thorat of the NM Joshi Marg police station.

Two women police constables tried finding her son in the nearby area. They searched for two hours, but they could not locate the place. The women constable then brought her back to the police station. She only remembered her name and her village name Lokole Vadhav in Pen taluka, said Raorane. The woman constable then found her Aadhar card in her bag, added Raorane.

“After getting her address I contacted my batch-mate in the Raigad crime branch and asked him to trace her address. After inquiring with several people, we managed to reach her son Moreshwar Mhatre, 52, through the local police station,” said Raorane.



A traveling pass was arranged for Moreshwar and his nephew who came to Mumbai in a private vehicle. They reached around 9pm on Saturday night and she identified her son and after verifying address and other documents she was handed over to her son, added Raorane.

Moreshwar told in his statement to NM Joshi police that his mother came to Mumbai in February and was working as domestic help in someone’s residence. She might have forgotten the address where she was working, said police official.

