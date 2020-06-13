Mumbai Police’s Covid-19 count crosses 2,000 mark

The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai Police crossed the 2,000-mark on Thursday, with the total count now at 2,028. Twenty-two personal have also died of the virus until Thursday.

Currently, 516 infected personal are undergoing treatment in Covid care centres across the city, while 224 are admitted to hospitals. Among the infected personnel, 290 are officers, while the remaining ones (1,738) are from the constabulary.

2 constables on migrant workers’ duty test positive

Two constables posted at the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) port zone’s office at Ballard Pier have tested positive for Covid-19. Both are 40 years old and have been shifted to the Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Marol. According to the police, they used to collect details from the migrants and prepare lists to send them back to their respective states. On June 8, one of them suffered from fever and found it difficult to breath. He underwent a swab test and was found positive for Covid-19, following which around 15 staffers from the port zone office also took the test, in which another constable was tested positive on Wednesday, said an officer. Both the constables are in a stable condition and the police are trying to find their close contacts.

334 recovered, back on duty

A statement released by the police on Friday said that 1,233 of the 2,028 personnel have recovered, of whom 334 are already back on duty. Deputy commissioner of police (operations) Pranay Ashok said that after coronavirus cases started rising in the force, immediate effective measures such as opening a Covid-19 care helpline for police to inquire on bed availability, setting up of four dedicated CCCs, creating awareness about sanitisation, strict adherence to social distancing and provision of financial and moral support to the personnel were undertaken. “These measures are now yielding results and it has expedited the recording pace of infected cops,” Ashok added.

38 CCCs for cops in state

The state police have developed 38 dedicated CCCs for police, with a total capacity of 2,200 beds. These centres are in addition to the ones in four centres at Mumbai, and are set-up at Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Malegaon, where a maximum number of cases have been reported. Assistant inspector general of police (law and order) Vinayak Deshmukh said more centres would be developed if required in the future.

Cyber police acts against rumour mongers

The state cyber police on Friday said that they have intensified their vigil on social media platforms, as many are from the past two days spreading fake news of the lockdown being extended in the state. The police asked the citizens to not to believe in any information coming from an unofficial source and have warned of strict action against those forwarding such content to others.

Lounge owner booked for allowing pizza party

Oshiwara police booked the owner, manager and a Waiter of a lounge in Jogeshwari after a late night pizza party was organised at the lounge. Assistant inspector Nitin Gije of Oshiwara police station said, “As the lounge was found violating lockdown norms, we booked its owner and two others under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Epidemic Act.”