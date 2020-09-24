Mumbai police shuts two Covid Care Centres as fresh cases go down

Mumbai Police have taken a slew of measures to prevent the spread of the viral outbreak. They have started Covid-19 helplines for inquiry related to availability of beds and ambulance, central monitoring of critically ill patients, financial and emotional support of the infected personnel, etc. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Mumbai Police have shut operations at two dedicated coronavirus disease (Covid-19) care centres (CCCs), as less number of police personnel is found to be infected by the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the ailment, in the past few weeks.

The decision has been taken in a bid to preserve the existing resources and prepare for the near future should the situation worsen.

Rajkumar Vhatkar, joint commissioner of police (administration), Mumbai Police, who is also the nodal authority for Covid-19 management of the city police force, said: “We have temporarily shut down the operations at two CCCs that are located at Mumbai Police Gymkhana at Marine Drive and at Marol to ensure that resources are not wasted. They will be resumed immediately if there is a surge in Covid-19 cases.”

Mumbai Police have taken a slew of measures to prevent the spread of the viral outbreak. They have started Covid-19 helplines for inquiry related to availability of beds and ambulance, central monitoring of critically ill patients, financial and emotional support of the infected personnel, etc.

Mumbai Police had set up four dedicated CCCs with a total capacity of 726 beds in their efforts to save the infected personnel.

At present, the two CCCs at Kalina will remain operational.

Mumbai Police’s 5,831 personnel has tested Covid-19 positive, of which 80 have succumbed to the viral infection. At least 5,170 have recovered and nearly 70% among them have resumed their duties.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) official said daily new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai are not increasing at the same pace as that of the peak period between May and July.

However, Mumbai Police’s earlier trend is being observed in district police units across Maharashtra such as Thane city, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Sangli.

September has proved to be one of the worst months for Covid-19 pandemic for Maharashtra Police, as fatalities have risen to 78 to date. In August, the corresponding figure was 54.

So far, 21,827 Maharashtra Police personnel tested Covid-19 positive. Altogether, 18,158 personnel has recovered from their viral infection.

On Wednesday, 234 state police personnel tested Covid-19 positive.