Mumbai Police starts 24x7 helpline for its personnel

The Mumbai Police have started a 24/7 Covid-19 helpline number — 9137777100 — for police personnel after a police constable died due to the disease on Saturday. The helpline, operating from the city police headquarters, was needed as a second death and 50 more cases were reported from across the city till Sunday with several instances of infected personnel being denied admission in public hospitals.

When HT contacted the helpline, the attendee said, “The helpline provides all policemen and their families all the information related to Covid hospitals, including availability of beds, ICU, procedure of admission, release of medical advance of ₹1 lakh etc.” On Sunday, around 50 policemen had already called the number seeking help. In addition, a detailed standard of procedure has been sent to all the police stations.

A police officer said the department has identified five private hospitals (Bombay Hospital, Marine Lines: Fortis Hospital, Mulund: SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim; Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri; and Hirananadani Hospital, Powai) where infected personnel or their families can get treatment for free under Maharashtra Police’s Kutumb Arogya Yojana.

“Apart from the helpline, we have asked each additional commissioner of regions and deputy commissioners to keep in touch with their men, take follow-ups and ensure they do not face any kind of issues,” said Pranaya Ashok, DCP (ops) and Mumbai Police spokesperson.

Symptomatic cop makes selfie video seeking help

A police constable made a selfie video from KEM Hospital expressing his helplessness in finding an ambulance to carry him to Kasturba Hospital, despite showing multiple symptoms. The traffic constable, who is seen profusely sweating in the video, says he was posted in a hotspot in Wadala where he may have gotten infected. After the video went viral, he got admission in KEM Hospital.

22 police personnel quarantined

Bangur Nagar police have quarantined 22 police personnel on Saturday after an arrested person tested positive for Covid-19. The accused, Najeem Munshi, is accused of committing in a robbery and assault on April 21 in Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon (West). As the place where the accused lived had reported Covid-19 cases, he was subjected to a test at JJ Hospital after his arrest. However, the test reports came positive after two days, after which Munshi was sent to JJ Hospital for quarantine and 22 personnel from the police station, including six officers, were sent to quarantine. They have been tested and the results are awaited.

When asked if there will be a change in procedure after the incident, Ashok said, “The procedure will remain the same. We have provided them with personal protective equipment (PPE). Everyone will have to be more careful.”

Constable tests positive, 14 others quarantined

A 29-year-old police constable posted at Local Arms 4 in Marol, Andheri (East) tested positive following which 14 other personnel, who were in touch with him, have been sent to a quarantine facility in Andheri. S Jaykumar, additional commissioner of police, confirmed the development.

According to the police, the constable was tested two ddays ago after he complained he was not feeling well and got admitted at trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari.

Cases in state police touched 100 mark, 50 from Mumbai

Till Sunday, a total of 100 police personnel (83 constables and 17 officers) from state police tested positive including a maximum 50 cases from Mumbai. Another seven (three officers and four men) have recovered from the disease.

