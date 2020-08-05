Mumbai Police unable to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput death case well, transfer it to CBI or SIT: PIL

A petition by a Nagpur resident has been moved in Bombay high court, asking for a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14. According to the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sameet Thakkar, Mumbai Police is not able to probe the case effectively due to the interference of film industry professionals as well as police personnel being occupied with Covid duty. The PIL will be heard before the bench of chief justice Dipankar Dutta on Wednesday.

The PIL alleges that one of the reasons that the ongoing investigation by Mumbai Police has been slow is that the police is trying to shield influential people from the film industry. It also points out alleged failures on part of Mumbai Police to follow up on certain anomalies and alleges that persons with vital information regarding the case have not been given a hearing by the police. For these reasons, the PIL asks that the investigation be handed over to an SIT or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a similar PIL, which sought to transfer the probe into Rajput’s death to CBI.