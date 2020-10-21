Sections
Mumbai Port Trust likely to introduce water taxi services in November

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is looking to introduce water taxi services from the city's domestic cruise terminal (DCT) at Princess Dock from next month. MbPT is planning to...

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:15 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is looking to introduce water taxi services from the city’s domestic cruise terminal (DCT) at Princess Dock from next month.

MbPT is planning to operate water taxis between Mumbai and Belapur, Vashi, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Manwa initially. Water taxis will enable to reach Navi Mumbai in around 30-40 minutes, instead of around one-and-a-half hour taken currently by road.

Officials said that they had shortlisted around six agencies to operate the water taxis, of which, one or even two operators are likely to start services soon. Captain Bhabatosh Chand, deputy conservator, marine department, MbPT, said that the charges for the taxi services will be determined by the operator.

In February, MbPT started the roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) passenger services from south Mumbai to Alibag, which proved to be a hit among passengers after it resumed services on August 20 after lockdown restrictions began to ease. According to M2M Ferries Pvt Ltd, which operates the services, more than 5,000 passengers, 1200 cars, 270 two-wheelers and cyclists have taken a trip on the ferry between August 20 and the first week of September.

