Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Port Trust to prepare conservation plan for Kanhoji Angre Island

Mumbai Port Trust to prepare conservation plan for Kanhoji Angre Island

The Trust is looking at transforming the island by developing camp sites, gazebos, amphitheatre, cafeteria, pathways, food courts and light and sound shows there

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:09 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The island is named after the great Maratha navy commander Kanhoji Angre who fought and won many a battles against the Portuguese and the British. (HT file)

In its bid to develope the Kanhoji Angre Island as a toursit spot, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) will prepare a restoration and conservation plan for the place that includes a fort wall, water bodies and cannons.

The port trust, which owns the island, is looking for a consultant to prepare a site management plan on the ancient remains of the island, located 20 km south of Mumbai.

According to MbPT documents accessed by HT, the island has a peripheral dry stone masonry wall that has collapsed at many places. A prominent structure on the island is the 22-feet lighthouse, built by the British in 1867.

The fort also has old metal cannons, the tomb of local saint Daud Pir, a temple of Sri Betal, where local fishermen from the nearby villages perform rituals, and four wells. The whole island has an area of about 16 acres.



The island is named after the great Maratha navy commander Kanhoji Angre who fought and won many a battles against the Portuguese and the British.

A senior planner from MbPT said, “The idea is to undertake restoration work since many parts of the fort wall have collapsed. We are also on the lookout for a firm to maintain the place once we open it as a tourist spot.”

MbPT is looking at transforming the island by developing camp sites, gazebos, amphitheatre, cafeteria, pathways, food courts and light and sound shows there. It is also planning to build a resort on the island to facilitate overnight stays.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt okays induction of nuke-capable Shaurya missile amid Ladakh standoff
Oct 06, 2020 12:09 IST
Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Oct 06, 2020 11:21 IST
Alwar gang-rape case: Special court pronounces all 5 accused guilty
Oct 06, 2020 12:34 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
Oct 06, 2020 11:52 IST

latest news

Tiger Shroff shows off ripped bod during ‘cheat day’ workout
Oct 06, 2020 12:39 IST
Hathras Live Updates: ‘Vicious campaign’ to defame us, says UP govt before SC
Oct 06, 2020 12:37 IST
Sandalwood drugs case: Bineesh Kodiyeri appears before Enforcement Directorate
Oct 06, 2020 12:35 IST
Delhi govt to prepare bio-decomposer for crop stubble: All you need to know
Oct 06, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.