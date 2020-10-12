Mumbai power failure latest updates: Local train services hit, commuters stranded

By Aroosa Ahmed | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Commuters waiting for railway to commence at Prabhadevi station after power failure in many parts of Mumbai on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo )

The local train services between Mumbai’s Churchgate to Vasai railway station were affected during the peak hours on Monday morning due to a citywide grid failure.

Apart from the Western Railway, services were also suspended on the Central Railway.

“#PowerOutage Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us,” the Central Railway wrote on Twitter.

The commuters were seen waiting at railway stations waiting for trains resume operations.

The electric supply in Mumbai has been interrupted due to TATA’s incoming electric supply failure, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport has said.

All three electricity providers being BEST, Adani and Tata have been affected.