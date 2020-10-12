Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai power outage: Work from home shudders to a halt

Mumbai power outage: Work from home shudders to a halt

With no access to power backup or WiFi networks, people working from home were forced to postpone meetings and deadlines

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:10 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo, Hindustan Times Mumbai

With devices running out of power, many said they were shut out of work completely. (Representational Photo/Bloomberg File)

A power cut across several parts of Mumbai to Monday led to a rocky start for those working from home as many complained they could not log in to their systems.

With no access to power backup or WiFi networks, people working from home were forced to postpone meetings and deadlines.

“Monday morning is extremely important for the Information technology (IT) and banking sectors. I have obviously not been able to log in to my system. I have a battery backup that I might have to use if my laptop or phone runs out,” said Jignesh Kothari, 35, who works in an investment bank.

Also Read: Mumbai power outage: City comes to a standstill as grid failure hits supply



There is a power outage in several parts of Mumbai and surrounding areas owing to a grid failure. The failure was the result of a technical glitch when the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company was undertaking maintenance work at the 400KV Kalwa-Padga GIS centre.



With devices running out of power, many said they were shut out of work completely. “My laptop is not charged. The battery of my phone is draining quickly. My mobile network is poor, too. Without electricity or internet, I cannot get online at all,” said a Goregaon resident, who works in the IT sector.

Troubles for those working in the IT sector were more pronounced. “I am completely dependent on my computer and phone. I haven’t been able to log into my office system since morning. Without access to the system, I can’t get any work done,” said Chaital Juvekar Sawant, who works in the IT giant L&T Infotech.

“While there has been no official communication, my project manager has informed us informally that since there is a power cut in Mumbai, people working at other locations such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune have to take charge today,” Sawant added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Oct 12, 2020 12:24 IST
LIVE: Power restored in Mumbai’s western suburbs, neighbouring Thane
Oct 12, 2020 12:29 IST
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Oct 12, 2020 08:25 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 86.36%, says health ministry
Oct 12, 2020 11:43 IST

latest news

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 winner is Kerala’s Aryananda Babu
Oct 12, 2020 12:33 IST
All about an idli: British professor’s tweet sparks not so ‘boring’ debate
Oct 12, 2020 12:30 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli calls the shots in nomination task
Oct 12, 2020 12:30 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Oct 12, 2020 12:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.