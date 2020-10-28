Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad high-speed railway corridor project moves a step forward

Sections
Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:58 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Tuesday announced that it will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad high-speed railway corridor project. The high-speed rail corridor project is expected to reduce travel time by 50%.

Presently, the Central Railway (CR) operates Hussainsagar Express, which is the fastest train between Mumbai and Hyderabad. The train takes 13 hours to complete the 711-km journey.

The DPR will include identification of land requirements, number of railway stations, construction of station premises, identifying overhead and underground utilities.

The survey will also include identification of power sourcing for the railway corridor project. “The DPR will include complete information about the project. Once the DPR is prepared, the process to acquire land will begin,” said a senior NHSRCL official.

“First tender for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad High Speed Rail Corridor (711 km approx.) floated today.” tweeted NHSRCL.

Apart from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed railway corridor, seven other high-speed corridors will be constructed by NHSRCL. The corridors include Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad (767km), Delhi-Varanasi (865km), Mumbai-Nagpur (753km), Delhi-Ahmedabad (886km), Chennai- Bengaluru-Mysore (435km), Delhi-Amritsar (459km) and Varanasi-Patna-Howrah (760km).

