Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai rains latest update: IMD issue orange alert as city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai rains latest update: IMD issue orange alert as city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Owing to heavy rainfall, low lying areas are expected to be flooded and waterlogging may lead to traffic in Mumbai, IMD has warned.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 08:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A woman carries a rapped up idol of God Ganesha in a plastic sheet to save from rains. (AP Photo )

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its rain warnings and issued an orange alert for Mumbai and several other cities along the Konkan coast in central Maharashtra over the weekend.

As the state gears up for the annual 10-day Ganesh Utsav, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday. While a yellow alert--heavy rain across isolated areas--has been issued for Mumbai and Thane on Sunday, orange alert continues for Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

“Under the influence of a Well-Marked Low Pressure Area which now lies over central parts of East Madhya Pradesh & neighborhood and east west shear zone along 22 deg N ;west coast and parts of interior Maharashtra is likely to get receive enhanced rainfall activity at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during next 3-4 days,” the weather bureau said in a statement on Friday.

Owing to heavy rainfall, low lying areas are expected to be flooded and waterlogging may lead to traffic in major cities, IMD has warned. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into along and off the north Maharashtra coast till August 25.



The weather bureau has also warned of short term disruption to municipal services such as water, electricity, etc and local trains services in Mumbai. There is also danger to very old buildings and unmaintained structures, it has said. There’s also a possibility of falling trees and local landslides in elevated hilly areas, the weather department said.

Mumbai has recorded its highest August rainfall over the past nine years and is 46mm short of breaking the maximum monthly rain record for the decade.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown
Aug 22, 2020 09:32 IST
BJP to trust own cadres for Bihar elections, says no room for party hoppers
Aug 22, 2020 09:27 IST
Aug 22, 2020 09:22 IST
Karan Tacker ‘appalled’ at faulty test that declared him Covid positive
Aug 22, 2020 09:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.