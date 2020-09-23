Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai to receive more rainfall in next 6 hours; NDRF teams on standby

Mumbai to receive more rainfall in next 6 hours; NDRF teams on standby

The MeT department on Wednesday warned of more rains in next six hours with light to moderate showers and occasional downpour over several parts of Mumbai.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People wade through a waterlogged street at Parel area, after heavy monsoon rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (PTI photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted more rainfall for Mumbai, which is witnessing flood-like situation in several areas due to incessant downpour since Tuesday night.

The MeT department has now warned of more rains in next six hours with light to moderate showers and occasional downpour over several parts of Mumbai.

The weather department also predicted heavy showers at isolated places in the city during next 24 hours. Mumbai is already struggling with severe waterlogging and traffic following heavy rains overnight.

A man carries a woman on his shoulders as he wades through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai on September 23, 2020. ( AFP )

Mumbai: Vehicles move on waterlogged LBS road after heavy monsoon rain, at Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. ( PTI )

Normal life was severely affected on Wednesday in the financial capital as public transport took a major hit with waist deep water in parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas.



The intense spills on Tuesday night disrupted Mumbai’s rail services. Several local train junctions reported waterlogging issue. On Wednesday morning, the Wester Railways cancelled local trains services between Churchgate and Andheri.

Mumbai: Waterlogged railway tracks at Chunabhatti railway station, after heavy monsoon rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Waterlogged railway tracks at Chunabhatti railway station, after heavy monsoon rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. ( PTI )

Five teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are currently on standby after the intense spells caused flood-like situation in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Wednesday, as quoted by PTI.

According to the MeT department, Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall till September 28.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Sep 23, 2020 15:38 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Sep 23, 2020 15:53 IST
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Sep 23, 2020 14:38 IST
Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successfully testing anti tank missile
Sep 23, 2020 15:37 IST

latest news

SFI demands more time, free internet for CU students writing UG final semester exams
Sep 23, 2020 16:23 IST
Ganga’s water did not improve during lockdown; less flow may have deteriorated quality
Sep 23, 2020 16:23 IST
Mitchell Marsh ruled out of tournament, SRH name replacement
Sep 23, 2020 16:27 IST
Elephant electrocuted in Chhattisgarh, 9th death in last four months
Sep 23, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.