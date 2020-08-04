Mumbai rains: Local train services stop, BMC appeals to offices to remain shut

Mumbai woke up to heavy rain, with the city receiving more than 230 mm of rain int he last 10 hours.

The rain continued through the night which led to waterlogging. Early morning visuals in news agency ANI showed people wading through waist-deep water in several low-lying areas of Mumbai.

Buses, shops and other structures are submerged in water.

The downpour has led to disruption of transport services in Mumbai. The BEST bus services have been diverted on at least eight routes in various parts of the city and its suburbs, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The local train service, considered lifeline of Mumbai, has also been affected. According to the BMC, trains of western line have completely stopped. The services on the harbour line have been facing disruption between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the BMC said, adding that trains on central line are running with slow speed.

The weather department has sounded a red alert for two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai.

According to BMC, Mumbai city received 140.5 mm rain from 8 am on August 3 to 3 am on August 4. The Eastern and Western Suburbs recorded 84.77 mm and 79.27 mm of rainfall respectively.

BMC issued suitable warnings and advisories to all coastal security agencies and disaster management department. It has also appealed to all offices and other establishments, except emergency services, to remain shut today.

The city corporation has also put on alert fire brigade, pumping stations and operating staff at temporarily installed 299 pumping machines.

The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5.

Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5.