Mumbai Rains: Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea to be heard on Thursday as Bombay HC suspends hearings

Justice Sarang Kotwal was to listen to the bail pleas filed by the actor and her brother on Wednesday but all hearings stand cancelled as Bombay High Court declared Wednesday as holiday due to the rains.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Narcotics Control Bureau officers with Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)

Satish Maneshinde, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, on Wednesday said that Bombay High Court’s Chief Justice has declared a holiday due to heavy rains and the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, both arrested in a drugs case in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, will be heard on Thursday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 9. An NDPS special court had extended her judicial custody for 14 days after her bail pleas were rejected. The special court extended her judicial custody till October 6 on Tuesday.

Justice Sarang Kotwal was to listen to the bail pleas filed by the actor and her brother on Wednesday but all hearings stand cancelled.

Showik, Rhea’s brother, was arrested by the NCB on September 5 along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and was charged for financing and procuring drugs for the actor along with several others.



Sushant Singh Rajput’s personal assistant Dipesh Sawant, and alleged drug dealer Abdul Bashit Parihar have also sought bail and had approached the high court. Their pleas are scheduled to be heard on September 29.

Mumbai has received heavy rainfall from Tuesday afternoon. Rains continue to derail normal life as trains are disrupted due to waterlogging and roads remain flooded.

(with inputs from PTI)

