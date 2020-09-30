Mumbai ranks third in crimes, after Delhi, Chennai: NCRB data

The country’s maximum city has climbed one notch up among a list of 19 cities in recording the maximum number of crimes, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The city is ranked third after Delhi and Chennai. In 2018, Mumbai was ranked fourth in the similar category.

The NCRB data revealed that 60,823 cases of crime were reported in Mumbai last year. The corresponding figure for Delhi and Chennai was 311,092 and 71,949 cases, respectively.

Surat, which was ranked third in this category in 2018, dropped a notch below last year.

Mumbai, which has a population of 18.4 million as per the 2011 census, is ranked fourth for maintaining low crime rate, or cognisable crime per 100,000 of population.

The city’s crime rate was 330.3 last year, followed by Kolkata (152.2), Hyderabad (232.9) and Pune (320.4).

Delhi, at 1906.8, had recorded the worst crime rate last year, followed by Kochi (1711.2), Jaipur (1392.5) and Surat (1179.7).

Mumbai is ranked fourth in reporting the maximum number of cases of murder at 170 after Delhi (520), Bengaluru (210) and Chennai (177).

The city also remained at third position in recording the maximum number cases for attempt to commit murder at 343. It is ranked second for the maximum number of violent crimes at 5,995 after the national capital (11,313).

Mumbai has also recorded a high number of other serious crimes.

NCRB data revealed that Mumbai had recorded 2,102 cases of kidnapping and abduction last year after Delhi (5,746). Bengaluru, which reported 1,053 cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2019, is ranked third.

Mumbai had also recorded the highest number of extortion and blackmailing cases (255) last year, followed by Chennai (213), Delhi (179) and Hyderabad (139).

Mumbai’s roads are comparatively less killer than other cities, the NCRB data suggested. The city had reported 425 accidental deaths last year, as compared to Delhi (1,379), Chennai (1,229), Bengaluru (763) and Jaipur (639).

Mumbai also topped the list for recording the maximum number of cases of voluntarily causing hurt or force to deter a public servant such as a policeman, doctor, civic and other government employee from his duty.

The city had recorded 331 cases in this category last year, followed by Hyderabad (239), Bengaluru (217), Delhi (160), Jaipur (160) and Chennai (153).

Lucknow recorded the maximum cases of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant (52), followed by Pune (26) and Mumbai (19).

Mumbai topped the list for the maximum number of riot cases last year at 361, followed by Patna (225), Kozhikode (215), Bengaluru (192) and Pune (153).