Mumbai readies for national cycle challenge

Cyclists may be in for a treat as Mumbai might soon experiment with setting up efficient cycling infrastructure in the city. The city’s civic body has registered for the Central government’s India Cycles4Change challenge and is looking at implementing a pilot project by October.

Launched in July, the challenge aims to inspire cities to implement quick, cycle-friendly interventions in the wake of Covid-19, with the support of citizens and experts. At present, 95 cities have registered for the challenge, including Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Organisations like World Resources Institute, Smart Commute Foundation (SCF), and Project Mumbai are assisting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the challenge. “We had our first meeting on Sunday, during which we decided to undertake a survey of how Mumbaiites travel and also identify roads where pop-up lanes can be introduced,” said Firoza Suresh, Mumbai’s bicycle mayor.

Linking Road, Carter Road, Lokhandwala back-road, NCPA-Chowpatty, and Juhu 10th Road have already been shortlisted for the pilot project, and traffic and civic authority permissions are awaited to begin setting up the infrastructure.

A BMC official, who is coordinating with various organisations for the program, said, “We have been looking at cycling as an alternative mode of transport since 2018. We are working on creating a cycle track along the Tansa pipeline, and cycling as a last-mile connectivity option from the upcoming Metro stations is also being planned.”

According to the Central government’s Smart Cities Mission, the India Cycles4Change challenge, in stage one, cities will have to implement at least one pilot intervention. The mission will then shortlist 11 cities that will receive support to scale-up their plans with the aid of national and international experts.

Parin Visariya, senior urban development associate at ITDP India Programme, which is the knowledge partner for the challenge, said that the main aim of the challenge is to implement quick cycling interventions. “We have also sent survey forms to cities to understand the state of cycling in cities and what stops citizens from opting for cycling,” Visariya said.

According to a survey by ITDP India, cycling is expected to increase by 50-65% as cities come out of lockdown. World over, cities are leveraging this opportunity to expand their cycling networks and public-bike sharing systems.