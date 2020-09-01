Mumbai receives highest August rain since 1959

Monday’s showers brought the August rain tally to 1,247.7mm, making it the highest in August since 1959. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this month’s rain was the second highest all-time August rainfall, after 1,254mm recorded in 1958, which means it was just 6.3mm short of crossing the all-time August record. In August 1983, Mumbai had recorded 1,243.8mm rain.

With 7.6mm rain between 8.30am and 8.30pm on Monday, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 1,247.7mm rain from August 1 to August 31 8.30pm. South Mumbai recorded its second highest August rainfall for the period of 1959-2020, as the Colaba weather station recorded 1,132.9mm rain between August 1 and 8.30pm on August 31. IMD data shows the highest-ever rainfall recorded in Colaba was 1,187.6mm in August 1983.

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “As per our accurate forecast, entire Maharashtra, especially north Konkan, including Mumbai, received above-normal rain during July and August, breaking rain records during both the months.”

Mohapatra said during August, the formation of five low-pressure weather systems – a region of lower or reduced atmospheric pressure than normal causing weather disturbances including increased precipitation and cloud formation – in the Bay of Bengal led to 26.6% excess rain or the highest monthly rain pan-India since 1973. “For Mumbai, recurring occurrence of a mid-tropospheric circulation (separate system) over south Gujarat and north Konkan coast simultaneously led to an active monsoon trough and increased moisture incursions from the Arabian Sea, leading to moderate to heavy rain throughout most of the month,” he said.

This month, the city witnessed one extremely heavy rain day (August 3-4), one very heavy rain day (August 5-6 when south Mumbai received 331.8 mm over 24 hours), two heavy rain days and 12 moderate rain days. Remaining were light showers, with no rain on only two days of the month (August 2 and 13).

Mumbai received 50% of its August average rain (585.2mm) in just the first four days, with 293mm rain. Of this, 271mm was recorded between August 3 and August 4. The monthly mean rain mark was crossed on August 9, and thereafter light to moderate showers continued with a few intense spells up to August 21. Between August 29 and 31, the city witnessed moderate to heavy rain spells that allowed the 1983 monthly rain record to be broken.

Independent meteorologists said above-normal August performance was indicated by lake levels (supplying water to Mumbai). With just 37.2% of the required quantum on August 5, lake levels rose to 60% by August 13, further 85% by August 19, and currently stands at 96.1%.

IMD said September is likely to have rain showers, but not as strong as July and August. Independent meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, United Kingdom Akshay Deoras said below-average rainfall activity is possible during the first fortnight of September. “The first fortnight is looking unusually dry, unlike July and August where entire monthly rainfall occurred in the first few days only,” he said. IMD has predicted light to moderate rain from September 1 to 4.