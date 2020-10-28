Sections
Mumbai records 1,354 new Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths; doubling rate 139 days

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 1,354 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 254,240 and toll to 10,196. At present, there are 19,357 active cases in...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 1,354 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 254,240 and toll to 10,196. At present, there are 19,357 active cases in the city.

As of Tuesday, the doubling rate in the city is 139 days, recovery rate is 88%, average growth rate of Covid-19 cases is 0.5%. Meanwhile, case fatality rate is 4%.

So far, Mumbai has conducted 1,484,306 Covid-19 tests with a positivity rate of 17.04%. Positivity percentage is the number of people testing positive against the total number of tests done. Mumbai has conducted 114,111 tests per million people.

According to data available for 19,290 active cases, 69% are asymptomatic, 34% are symptomatic, and 6% are critical.



There are 616 active containment zones in the city while 7,532 high-rise buildings have been sealed. So far, more than 1,422 containment zones and 42,979 sealed buildings have been de-notified.

Seven wards have more than 1,000 active Covid-19 cases with the highest of 1,800 cases in R Central ward of Borivli, followed by R South ward in Borivli with 1,641 cases, the third-highest cases is seen in K West ward covering Andheri (West) with 1,493 active cases.

The lowest number of active cases is in B ward in south Mumbai with only 130 cases.

