Mumbai records 2,077 cases, highest in a day

The city recorded its highest single-day number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday and crossed the 2,000-mark in a day for the first time with 2,077 cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has reached 74,252, as per the state government’s records.

Of the 2,077 cases, 1,402 were recorded within 24 hours on Saturday, and the remaining 675 cases were reconciled. The city also recorded 105 deaths, of which 41 were recorded in the past 48 hours, and the remaining 64 were from an earlier period.

“Reconciliation of Covid-19 cases from all districts and municipal corporations between the period of March 9 and June 7 has been completed. Cumulative figures for Covid-19 cases have been changed accordingly,” the state mentioned in a clarification on the change in numbers.

Meanwhile, after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched its rapid action plan earlier this week to focus on six wards in the Mumbai suburbs, the weekly share of Covid-19 cases in these wards cumulatively increased to nearly 45% from 35% last week. The share of cases refers to the percentage of the total cases being reported across 24 wards.

The six wards in the suburbs of P-North, R-Central, R-North, R South, S, and T, are corresponding to areas of Malad, Borivli, Dahisar, Kandivli, Bhandup, and Mulund. Between June 13 and 19, these wards recorded a total of 2, 951 Covid-19 cases collectively, whereas, between June 20 and 26, the collective figure was 3, 519.

Civic officials said that the rise in cases is a good sign and reflects increased testing. Vishwas Shankarwar, deputy municipal commissioner of Zone 7, which covers Borivli, Dahisar, Bhandup, and Malad, said, “The rapid action plan is on the right track. The idea is to detect more cases and isolate more people.”

As part of its rapid action plan that was introduced on June 22, BMC has launched mobile fever clinics in ambulances in these areas. The mobile clinics have been directed to drive around through the day with a team of doctors who will carry out door-to-door screening of residents, check for fever and other symptoms, comorbidities, and collect swab samples. “There are five mobile clinics in every ward that are visiting high-risk areas and testing all possible cases. A team of 70-100 medical staff in every ward is going to slum areas and screening senior citizens,” said Shankarwar.

Meanwhile, according to BMC data, 2,587 Covid patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, which is the highest number of patients to be discharged in a day. Till Saturday, 42,331 patients were discharged in total.

One hot spot that has shown signs of drastic improvement – Dharavi – recorded only 14 cases on Saturday, bringing the area’s total case count to 2,232.

Confusion over reopening of salons, parlours in city

Uncertainty still looms over opening up of barber shops, salons and beauty parlours by Sunday as the BMC is yet to issue clear guidelines on the same. Senior civic officials said that the guidelines are being worked and will be issued by Monday. A decision on opening of the shops was kept on hold for a long time by the state considering the higher possibilities of Covid transmissions here. The state government order issued late on Thursday stated that barber shops, salons and beauty parlours in 19 municipal corporations, earmarked as red zones, will open from June 28, while in the rest of the state they shall open from June 27.