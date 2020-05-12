Mumbai records 782 new cases, 20 deaths

The city recorded 782 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 14,521. Around 35% of the total cases in the city have been recorded between May 4 and May 11 with 5,083 cases recorded in the period. The city’s death toll due to the pandemic has reached 528.

Of the total 14,521 cases across the city, 3,110 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals, including 106 patients discharged on Monday. According to data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), of the 20 deaths reported on Monday, 14 patients had comorbidities. Ten of the victims were aged above 60 years, eight aged between 40 to 60 years, and two were aged below 40 years.

The city’s worst-affected area, Dharavi, is inching towards the 1,000 mark with the total number of cases reaching 916 with 57 new cases recorded on Monday. For Dharavi, the death toll is at 29 as on Monday. The G north ward, which covers Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar, has one of the highest numbers of cases among all wards as 1,167 cases have been reported in the ward so far.

In the case of Mahim, 18 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 137, whereas the total cases in Dadar was 114 with five more people testing positive on Monday. So far, seven deaths have been reported in Mahim and six in Dadar.

Meanwhile, three of staff members of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), who had tested positive for Covid-19, have recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Monday. Till date, 22 BEST employees have been treated and discharged while five employees have died due to the disease.

As the total number of cases crossed 14,000 in Mumbai, the BMC has increased the number of containment zones to 2,643. The zones are demarcated wherever a positive case or suspected cases are found and the area is sealed with the help of police.