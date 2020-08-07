Mumbai records 910 new Covid cases and 57 deaths

The city reported 57 deaths and 910 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the toll to 6,648, and tally to 120,150. The number of active cases is 20,536; 92,659 patients have recovered so far. Mumbai’s fatality rate due to Covid-19 is 5.5%, and recovery rate is 77.1%. The overall growth rate of Mumbai is 0.87%.

D ward (Malabar Hill, parts of Pedder Road, Mahalaxmi, Girgaum) and R-Central ward (Borivli West) have the highest growth rate of 1.4%, with a doubling rate of 50 and 48 days, respectively. Suburban wards of R-South (Kandivli), R-North (Borivli), P-South (Goregaon), and T (Mulund) have a growth rate over 1%, alongside A and B ward in South Mumbai.

The G-North ward, that houses Dharavi, has a growth rate of 0.88%, and a doubling rate of 79 days. Mumbai’s doubling rate is 80 days. Dharavi on Thursday reported eight new cases, taking the tally to 2,597, with 82 current active cases. On Wednesday, Dharavi recorded one new case, three on Tuesday, 12 on Monday, 13 on Sunday and four on Saturday.

As of Wednesday, Mumbai has conducted 574,919 tests, with a positivity ratio of 20.74%. Mumbai has conducted 44,276 tests per million. There are 619 containment zones in the city, and 5,661 sealed buildings.

Of the 57 deaths reported on Thursday, 41 had comorbidity; 37 patients were male and 20 female. Thirty patients were above 60 years of age, 25 patients between 40 and 60 years, and two below 40 years.