Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season at 15°C

Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season at 15°C

Last year, the lowest recorded temperature was 16.4°C and the year before that, 14.4°C

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 11:00 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational image. (PTI)

Mumbaiites woke up to a chilly Tuesday morning as the temperature dipped to its lowest this season.

The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 15°C and Colaba recorded 17°C.

“The fall in temperatures is mostly due to the cold northerly to northwesterly winds from the northern plains in association with the passing of a western disturbance. Some pockets in Mumbai could see a further dip in temperature,” KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD.

Also Read: Seaplane operations may resume from December 30, aircraft to arrive in Ahmedabad on Tuesday

The IMD had predicted a fall in temperatures for two or three days from Sunday. On Sunday, too, maximum temperature in the city and suburbs had dropped marginally, owing to north and northwesterly winds.

Earlier, the lowest temperature recorded this season was 15.8°C on December 23. Last year, the lowest recorded temperature was 16.4°C and the year before that, 14.4°C.

Meanwhile, the air quality in and around Mumbai improved slightly from poor to moderate on Monday. An overall air quality index (AQI)—a pollutant measuring indicator-- of 180 (moderate) was recorded. The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. Safar categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
by Shishir Gupta
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
by Naresh Kamath
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Amitabh once tried to ‘replicate’ Michael Jackson: ‘What a failure I was!’
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘One of the most important hundreds in Indian cricket history’: Gavaskar
by hindustantimes.com
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Monday Musings: A dismal year for India, but even worse for Pune
by Yogesh Joshi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.