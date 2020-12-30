Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season at 15 degree Celsius

Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season at 15 degree Celsius

The city woke up to a chilly Tuesday morning as temperatures dipped to their lowest this season.The Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a...

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

People take a walk in Aarey Milk Colony, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The city woke up to a chilly Tuesday morning as temperatures dipped to their lowest this season.

The Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal, and Colaba recorded 17 degree Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature at Powai dropped to 12.82 degree Celsius while in Goregaon it was 13.8 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperatures also remained low on Tuesday. Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 29.9 degree Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal. Colaba recorded 28.5 degree Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal.



“The fall in temperature is mostly due to the cold northerly to north-westerly winds from the northern plains in association with the passage of western disturbance. Cold conditions are likely to continue through Wednesday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of western region, IMD.

IMD had predicted a fall in temperatures for two to three days from Sunday.

Earlier, the lowest temperature recorded this season was 15.8 degree Celsius on December 23. Last year, the lowest recorded temperature was 16.4 degree Celsius, and in 2018 it was 14.4 degrees.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai and around deteriorated on Tuesday to poor from moderate on Monday. The city’s overall air quality index (AQI) — a pollutant measuring indicator – was 239 (poor) according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) experienced very poor quality of air with an AQI of 341. Air quality was also very poor in Navi Mumbai, which recorded an AQI of 322.

A spokesperson from SAFAR said that the air quality dipped on expected lines as lower temperatures lead to higher levels of pollution.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
by Venkatesha Babu and Debabrata Mohanty
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
by Rahul Singh
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Designer’s firm took loans to buy their own cars
by Manish K Pathak
Land acquisition for road: PWD files recovery suit against Punjab minister Rana Sodhi, kin
by Gagandeep Jassowal
Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar seeks withdrawal of 55 cases against him under Maharashtra government’s new policy
by Surendra P Gangan
Mumbai’s infra dream takes a drastic hit in 2020
by Tanushree Venkatraman
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.