Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season at 15 degree Celsius

People take a walk in Aarey Milk Colony, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The city woke up to a chilly Tuesday morning as temperatures dipped to their lowest this season.

The Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal, and Colaba recorded 17 degree Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature at Powai dropped to 12.82 degree Celsius while in Goregaon it was 13.8 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperatures also remained low on Tuesday. Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 29.9 degree Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal. Colaba recorded 28.5 degree Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal.

“The fall in temperature is mostly due to the cold northerly to north-westerly winds from the northern plains in association with the passage of western disturbance. Cold conditions are likely to continue through Wednesday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of western region, IMD.

IMD had predicted a fall in temperatures for two to three days from Sunday.

Earlier, the lowest temperature recorded this season was 15.8 degree Celsius on December 23. Last year, the lowest recorded temperature was 16.4 degree Celsius, and in 2018 it was 14.4 degrees.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai and around deteriorated on Tuesday to poor from moderate on Monday. The city’s overall air quality index (AQI) — a pollutant measuring indicator – was 239 (poor) according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) experienced very poor quality of air with an AQI of 341. Air quality was also very poor in Navi Mumbai, which recorded an AQI of 322.

A spokesperson from SAFAR said that the air quality dipped on expected lines as lower temperatures lead to higher levels of pollution.